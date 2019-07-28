Workshop on ‘Cyber-Laws, Cyber-Crime commences at Mominabad

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A two-day workshop for Judicial Officers, Investigators, Prosecutors, Law Officers and Officers from Anti Corruption Bureau on ‘Cyber-Laws including Cyber-Crimes, Cyber-Forensics and Cyber-Security’ commenced today at Jammu and Kashmir State Judicial Academy (JKSJA), Mominabad.

The official spokesperson said the workshop is being jointly organized by J&K e-Governance Agency (J&KeGA) and J&K Information Technology Department in collaboration with J&K State Judicial Academy.

On the occasion, the organizers informed that the workshop intends to build capabilities of judicial and other stakeholders in justice dispensation regarding the Cyber-Laws, Cyber-Security and Cyber-Forensics, thereby generating adequate trust and confidence in IT systems. It will also create an assured framework for the design of security policies and for promotion and enabling actions for compliance with global security standards.

Speaking during the inaugural function, Advisor to Governor, K Skandan said that Cyberspace is a complex environment consisting of interactions between people software and services supported by worldwide distribution of information and communication technology devices and networks. He said that cyberspace is expected to be more complex in the foreseeable future, with many fold increase in networks and devices connected to it.

He said that owing to the numerous benefits brought by technological advancements, the cyberspace today is a common tool used by citizens, businesses, critical information infrastructures, and governments in a manner that makes it difficult to draw clear boundaries among these different groups.

While dealing with the cyberspace, Advisor Skandan said that there is a need to understand Cyber-Laws and the security aspect of Cyber Space. He said that this workshop will help the participants to understand different aspects of Cyber-Laws.

The inaugural function was attended by Judge High Court of J&K, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Commissioner Secretary IT Rigzian Samphel, Advocate General J&K, DC Raina, Director J&K State Judicial Academy, Rajeev Gupta, Manager J&KeGA Mohsin Wani and Vice President, National Institute for Smart Government Srinath Chakravarthy.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Tashi Rabstan highlighted the need to build synergy between all the stakeholders in the justice delivery system, so as to take the challenges head-on. He said that dissemination of knowledge of cyber law and cybersecurity regime is essential to create a safe cyber environment. He further added that constant research is needed by the law enforcing agencies to keep ahead of the unscrupulous elements on cyber law.

National-level security expert Amit Dubey was the resource person who holds technical sessions.

The first day witnessed five technical sessions, which included an introduction to computer hardware and other electronic devices and their terminologies, introduction to latest cyber-crimes and investigation methods, introduction to crimes related to social media like Facebook and Whatsapp, Crime associated with online banking and cashless transactions like credit and debit cards, e-banking app, e-wallet etc, case study and security guidelines.

