Workshop on conserving natural heritage of J&K held at KU

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Dec 22:
With an aim to safeguard the natural heritage of J&K, a one-day brainstorming Workshop on ‘Conserving Our Natural Heritage: A Way Forward’ was held at University of Kashmir (KU) here on Saturday.
The workshop was jointly organized by the Centre for Biodiversity and Taxonomy, Department of Botany, KU and Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).
Members from Judiciary, Academics, Natural Resource Management, Wildlife, Civil Society and Media were present at the event who discussed the emerging issues in the state which need collective attention, efforts and improvement.
The members also discussed the importance of pressure groups for mainstreaming and advocating the conservation of natural heritage in the state.
Many experts at the workshop said that state is facing different issues like sustainable development, degradation of forests and pasturelands, loss of wetland and agriculture land, illegal trade of flora and fauna among other issues and all these issues need to be addressed.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zafar A Reshi, Dean Research at the University of Kashmir, who was also the Chief Guest said the environmental crisis in the state needs active advocacy and immediate intervention from all the stakeholders, government and the general public.
“The data available about the natural resources of the state is insufficient. We need to provide a way forward to the government for formulating policies on environment and such brainstorming session would go a long way in achieving that objective.”
The civil society members said that shrinking of wetlands and deforestation are the main reasons, due to which the climate is being affected in the state.
The Environment Policy Group (EPG) members including Syed Nasrullah Shah and Dr Raja Muzaffar said the state is facing massive deforestation which is going on under the garb if government departments.
The members of EPC criticized the government for axing around 40,000 forest trees during the last couple of years in J&K, for paving the way to 440 KV DC Samba- Amargrah transmission line. “Government is equally responsible for the degradation of natural heritage. How could they allow cutting the trees?"
“Thousands of fruit and non-fruit bearing trees have also been axed. The government should have planted 90,000 trees to compensate for the loss of 40,000 trees. It was a disastrous step," said Shah.
Dr Farooq Faheem, a sociologist said that the time is not far when farmers in the Jammu and Kashmir will start suicides.
“The way green cover has been exploited and the agricultural land is being encroached upon, it is an indication of bad times ahead and is a negative sign for the state especially the farmers."
He said the socio-economic development of this region is still lagging behind when compared with the rest of the green states in the country.
The other members from different fields also said, “For the sake of development, there is rapid exploitation of natural resources that has created uncertainty in the natural calamity. But the real development is still not achieved as there is a great economic disparity in the society.”
Prof Azra N Kamli, Dean School of Biological Sciences, KU, who was the special guest on the occasion said, “There is a dire need of awareness among the masses especially in rural areas as they are closer to nature. We need to stop the illegal trade of flora and fauna. The State Biodiversity Board should be pro-active and play its role in conserving the environment.”
Head, Department of Botany, KU, Prof Abdul Hamid Wani, who was the convener of the workshop, said, “We cannot wait any longer to witness more disasters and deterioration of our environment. Public participation is paramount in the successful implementation of any program.”
During the workshop, the participants unanimously agreed that besides having a strong political will there is a need for better coordination among the stakeholders for successful implementation and enforcement of various environmental laws and regulation to put a check on illegal trade in flora and fauna and loss of wetlands.