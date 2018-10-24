Workshop on conservation of manuscripts commences at SPS Museum

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 23:
The five-day workshop on preservation and conservation of ancient manuscripts organized by Department of Archives Archaeology and Museums commenced today at SPS Museum Lalmandi here.
The workshop inaugurated by Commissioner Secretary Culture, Saleem Shishghar. The workshop is being held in collaboration with INTACH Kashmir Chapter and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Art (IGNCA) New Delhi.
Saleem Beigh Convener INTACH J&K Chapter, Peerzada Mohammad Ashraf Ex-Deputy Director Archives Archaeology and Museums, Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Assistant Director Archives Archaeology and Museums Srinagar, and Rabia Qurashi, Curator SPS Museum Srinagar were also present on the occasion.
The Commissioner Secretary highlighted the importance of such workshops to train the youth to preserve the tangible and intangible heritage.
The private collection holders have also been invited to get training during the workshop and to express their requirements and problems faced by them to preserve their manuscripts.
Other Government Departments like the Department of Libraries, Academy of Art Culture & Languages, University of Kashmir and Higher Education Department have also been invited to depute their staff to attend the training at the workshop.