Workshop on child rights, mental health held at Child Nodal Centre

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Child Nodal Center (CNC), Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences, Kashmir (IMHANS) under the Mental Health and Psycho-Social Support (MHPSS) Programme of UNICEF conducted a training workshop on child rights and mental health in collaboration with District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Srinagar at Community General Hospital Unit SMHS Srinagar.

One Day training workshop aimed at sensitizing the Para Legal Volunteers (PLV’s) associated with DLSA Srinagar regarding the rights of children and mental health.

Dr Mohammad Maqbool Dar, head department of psychiatry GMC Srinagar presided over the session and welcomed the participants and the guest of honour Adnan Sayed, secretary DLSA, Srinagar.

Muzamil Ahmed Wagay, Coordinator, CNC, moderated the session. Adnan Sayeed deliberated on the importance of mental health and the role of para-legal volunteers in advocating for the protection and promotion of mental health rights of people.

Adil Fayaz Wadoo, coordinator CNC, gave an overview of the functioning, objectives and services provided by the child centre.

Syed Mujtaba, lawyer CNC, facilitated the workshop. He deliberated on Mental Health Care Act, 2017, the provisions for mentally ill persons, their rights and role of para legal volunteers under State Legal Services Authority in ensuring rights to mentally ill.

The role of paralegals in the community with regards to sensitization and rehabilitation of persons with mental illness was also discussed in the workshop.

The workshop was concluded with a vote of thanks to all the participants for active participation in the training and organizers who made this a successful event.

