Workshop on ‘Basics of Film Making’ begins today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 27:
Kashmir World Film Festival (KWFF) is organizing a series of workshop for the students and film buffs at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothi Bagh here on Sunday.
The topic for the workshop is ‘Basics of Film Making’ and the workshop will be conducted by Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, KWFF’s festival director and a filmmaker.
The workshop will continue for the next four Sundays at the same venue. The timing for the workshop would be 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. The classes will be free and there will not be any registration fees.
KWFF is a first of its kind festival being held bi-annually in Srinagar that focuses on the film making and screening of International, national and Kashmiri films.
“I believe that the SHOW MUST GO ON and we Kashmiris have to move forward on each passing day,” said festival director Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan.