About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Workshop on ‘Basics of Film Making’ begins today

Published at October 28, 2018 12:22 AM 0Comment(s)264views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 27:

Kashmir World Film Festival (KWFF) is organizing a series of workshop for the students and film buffs at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothi Bagh here on Sunday.
The topic for the workshop is ‘Basics of Film Making’ and the workshop will be conducted by Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, KWFF’s festival director and a filmmaker.
The workshop will continue for the next four Sundays at the same venue. The timing for the workshop would be 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. The classes will be free and there will not be any registration fees.
KWFF is a first of its kind festival being held bi-annually in Srinagar that focuses on the film making and screening of International, national and Kashmiri films.
“I believe that the SHOW MUST GO ON and we Kashmiris have to move forward on each passing day,” said festival director Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top