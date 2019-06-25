About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Workshop on adolescent issues commences at KU

 A six-day training programme cum workshop on adolescent issues commenced at Kashmir University (KU) from today.
The programme conducted under Directorate of Samagra Shiksha was held in collaboration with Social Welfare Department and Kashmir University.
Around 60 participants from four districts (1st batch) from teaching fraternity of School Education Department attended the workshop. It will be followed by other two batches of 60 trainees each from 8 districts of Kashmir and Ladakh.
During the inaugural function, Dr Arun Manhas, State Project Director Samagra Shiksha deliberated on the importance of addressing adolescent issues. He exhorted upon the participants to gain adequate knowledge of adolescent issues through the workshop and deliver it to other teachers in their respective districts through DIETS.
Registrar, Kashmir University, Professor Zaffar Reshi, elucidated the importance of addressing adolescent issues.
Research, Dr Aadil Bashir, Coordinator Social Work Department & Dr Sarfraaz Ahmed, programme coordinator deliberated upon the need of adolescent Education in schools.
A similar training programme has already been conducted by Samagra Shiksha in collaboration with the Department of Home Science at Jammu University in the month of March 2019.

