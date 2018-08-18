Workshop on ‘Academic Leadership & Research Publications’ at IUST

Awantipora, August 17:
The Department of Management Studies, Islamic University of Science and Technology organised a one-day Workshop on Academic Leadership and Research Publications for newly recruited faculty members and researchers here on Friday.
Introducing the workshop and resource persons, Workshop Director and Head School of Business Studies Dr. Asif Fazili said, “Current trends in education demand inculcating leadership skills from the beginning and contributing to quality research and our university has always believed in creating academic leaders and this workshop is a step towards that.”
He added, “the workshop has interesting technical sessions that will elaborate personal roadmap, networking and mentoring, academic leadership and career in research training and these sessions are conducted by the experts.”
The workshop resource persons are Professor and Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Roorkee Prof.Zillur Rahman, and Chair, Centre of Excellence in Public Policy and Government, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur, Prof KM Baharul Islam, who have successfully conducted such sessions in multiple workshops.
Commenting on the effectiveness of such workshops, Coordinator of workshop, Dr.Anisa Khan said, “We had a tremendous response from researchers and faculty members from diverse backgrounds and in future we would be organising more of such trainings on leadership and writing quality publications.”