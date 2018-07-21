Workshop-cum-practical training program held at Barzulla

Srinagar, July 20:
HOPE Disability Centre (NGO), Srinagar, in collaboration of Department of Information, Kashmir Division, Tourism, Fire and Emergency Services and State Disaster Response Force today organized one day workshop-cum-practical training programme for local youth at SDRF Office, Barzulla. The workshop was supported by CARITAS.
On the occasion the Superintendent of Police, SDRF along with the master trainers imparted necessary training to as many as 220 volunteers who joined hands with the SDRF and HOPE Disability Centre to serve people in case of any eventuality, disaster or natural calamities.
Later, the HOPE Disability Centre conducted practical training programme at Nehru Park to aware the locals of Dal Lake to aware the people about natural disasters.
Joint Director Information, Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, was also present on the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Hakak said that Jammu and Kashmir is prone to multiple natural disasters, including earthquakes, floods, landslides, avalanches, high velocity winds and snow storms etc. “It is paramount that able bodied youth from the community learn basic life saving skills as community is always the first responder in any disaster” he added.
On the occasion, the volunteers under the supervision of Executive Director HOPE Sami Wani conducted mock drills in the Dal Lake making people aware about the rescue measures in case of any disaster.
Besides the officers of Disaster Management Authority, SDRF, F&ES, Tourism and representatives of CARITAS, a large number of people, volunteers, tourists and school children were present on the event.