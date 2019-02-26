Working tirelessly to put an end to militancy in Kashmir: DGP

Srinagar:
Director General, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbagh Singh Monday said that Police as well as other forces were working in close coordination—claiming that the forces would soon succeed in putting an end to the militancy in Kashmir.
Addressing media persons in Jammu, Director General of Police (DGP) said, “Pakistan sponsored militancy is still prevailing in Kashmir as it was from last many decades and forces are doing fine job to foil their attempts.” He added Jammu and Kashmir Police’s fight for peace will soon become successful.
“The overall security scenario is good and there is nothing to worry about.” “I hope the situation will become normal soon and we will succeed in putting an end to the militancy soon,” he added.
About DySP Aman Thakur—who was killed on Sunday encounter at Kulgam, DGP said, “We are proud of the sacrifices made by our men. At this hour of grief, we stand with the bereaved family.”
He added that Aman Thakur was posted in Kulgam from last two years and has done commendable job.
He said that Thakur has received DG commendation medal, She-e-Kashmir gallantry medal, and his name was sent for a big award as well.