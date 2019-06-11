Working of JKEDI, DECC reviewed

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment Department, Saurabh Bhagat Monday visited District Employment and Counselling Centre (DECC) Anantnag and JKEDI District Centre, Anantnag to take review of the respective schemes being implemented by DECC and JKEDI.

In his day-long visit Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment reviewed the functioning of schemes including the Self Help Group of Engineers scheme, PMSYM, Career Counselling and schemes implemented by Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) like Seed Capital Fund Scheme (SCFS), Youth Startup Loan Scheme (YSLS), Term Loan Scheme and other activities being carried out by the institute for employment generation and entrepreneurship development in the district.

District Nodal Officer, JKEDI Anantnag apprised the Commissioner Secretary about the functioning of JKEDI at district level and shared the details like number of units facilitated by JKEDI, awareness programs conducted in coordination with the District administration, functioning of units sponsored by JKEDI and steps being taken for women entrepreneurship in the district. The Commissioner Secretary was told that JKEDI has sponsored 723 entrepreneurial and self-employment generation units in the district so far, while 61 cases were approved in the current financial year so far. Also, a fresh batch of over 60 aspirants is likely to be trained by first week of July 2019.

On the occasion Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment stressed upon encouraging female Entrepreneurship in the district. He also interacted with some entrepreneurship aspirants who were during a counselling session at JKEDI District Centre, Anantnag.

Assistant Director DE&CC, G. R. Malik apprised the Commissioner about different schemes being implemented at the district level.

It was informed that more than 10,000 unorganized workers have been registered in the district whereas more than 3200 such workers in the age group of 18 to 40 years have subscribed to Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme.

Commissioner Secretary impressed upon the officers of DE&CC for roping in Sarpanches and Panches across the district in facilitating registration under PMSYM. Furthermore, the commissioner stressed upon conducting career counselling in colleges and school.