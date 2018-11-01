Working Journalists, PCJ submit memorandum to Governor seeking action against Basant Rath

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 31:
The working journalists, camera persons and management committee of the Press Club of Jammu on Wednesday submitted memorandum to the, Governor Satya Pal Malik, seeking action against the IG Traffic
Basant Rath for allegedly slapping a journalist and snatching his mobile phone for “unknown reasons”.
In a statement issued, a spokesman said that the working journalist in a meeting here unanimously decided to submit a copy of memorandum to the Governor seeking action against the officer.
The journalists alleged that the IG Traffic Basant Rath has not “mend his ways despite a protest march taken out on Tuesday”.
“The journos however, put forth various suggestions in the meeting after which a consensus was developed on submission of memorandum to the Governor and his immediate attention was sought,” the spokesman added.
He said that a police complaint was also lodged in Police station, Gandhi Nagar on the day for registration of FIR in the case but till date no FIR has been registered against the ‘erring’ officer.
The incident has created a wedge between the state administration and media men in Jammu and it is not a healthy sign especially in a state of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.
He said that the press fraternity of Jammu appealed for seeking detailed report from the concerned authorities and take appropriate action as per rule of law.
“In the absence of speedy redressal we will be left with no other option but to take the fight to the higher level and the onus will be on the state administration and not on the press fraternity,” the spokesman quoting the members of media said.
Meanwhile, while taking serious note of the issue, J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu on Wednesday said that it “strongly disapproves such conduct of the police officer and sympathizes with the media fraternity & solidly stands with them in their fight against such an onslaught by an Officer in an irresponsible manner”.