Working hours enhanced in Govt offices from Nov 1

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
According to the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the working hours in the Government Offices observing five-day week and six-day week in Jammu/Kashmir Divisions (except educational institutions) have been enhanced with effect from 01-11-2018.
Accordingly, Civil Secretariat and other offices observing five days a week will work from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. While as Offices observing six days a week in Jammu Division will work from 10 am to 4.30 pm. Similarly, Offices observing six days a week in Kashmir Division will work from 10 am to 4.30 pm
According to the order, it has been impressed upon all the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Heads of the Department and Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the new office timings mentioned are implemented in letter and spirit from the date of its enforcement i.e. 01-11.2018.