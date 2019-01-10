Workers protest against Govt’s false promises: CITU

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
As a part of the two-day country-wide general strike, hundreds of trade union activists from various unions from across Kashmir reached Pratap Park in Srinagar despite severe cold to protest against the government’s failure to deliver the justice to employees working in all departments.
The trade union activists from Anganwadi workers/helpers Union, ASHA workers Union, Non-Gazetted Electric Employees Union, Kashmir Construction Workers Union, Horticulture Employees Union, Mid-Day Meal Workers Union, Handicrafts Workers Union, Centaur Hotel Workers Union, Northern Zone Insurance Employees Association with banners and CITU flags in their hands raised slogans like ‘Inqilab Zindabad’, ‘workers unity zindabad’, ‘down with anti-worker policies of Modi-Govt’ and ‘we want justice’ marched through Lal Chowk.
While addressing the rally, Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami, State President CITU said Modi govt’s report card of almost five years is before people and there are only failures. Some of the big failures of the Modi-government have been demonetisation, betrayal with farmers, questionable rewriting of Rafale deal, weakening of institutions, cultivation of hate and unemployment.
The crux of the policies pursued by the “Modi-government” so has been hollow promises for the toiling masses and largesse for the rich and Corporate. The Modi-Government is for Ambanis, Adhanis and others like them while the poor have been at the receiving end.
Instead of providing social security to the working people this government adopted new laws to promote contracts and temporary employment. Minimum wages of Rs 18 thousand to all workers, whether they are in the informal sector or in schemes, or temporary workers in the government sector is nowhere. Even the already announced wages are not being implemented, the spokesman of the party said.