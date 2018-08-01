Work toward attaining A++ grade for varsity: VC JU to faculty, admin

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Newly appointed Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, Prof Manoj K Dhar, in his maiden interaction with the University faculty and officials, on Tuesday asked them to work hard to get A grade under the NAAC grading system for the varsity.
According to a statement, he also called upon all the stakeholders to contribute whole heartedly in enhancing the ranking and academic standing of the institution.
At the outset, Dr. Meenakshi Kilam, Registrar, University of Jammu welcomed the new Vice chancellor and members of the University fraternity and informed the gathering that the interaction has been organized with the purpose of Vice Chancellor unfolding his vision and giving a new direction to the University. The gathering included Deans, Directors, Reactors, Heads of various Departments and Campuses, faculty members, Officers and Office bearers of various associations, representatives of students and scholars of the University of Jammu, the statement said.
“Over the years, challenges have increased manifold, especially in the wake of the recent ranking and grading, and expectations are high, which have to be met by putting in best in every sphere of activity, academics and research in particular”, the Vice Chancellor said during his first interaction with the faculty and officers, after assuming the charge of the Vice Chancellor University of Jammu.
Prof Dhar exhorted the University fraternity to strive hard and work towards achieving set targets with devotion and dedication. He said imparting quality education and focusing on research are the two crucial components of achieving institutional excellence and impressed upon them to sustain these and also work towards attaining A .
Prof. Dhar also stressed on implementation of 17x17 initiatives of MHRD and the role of the digitization in the University and asked the stake holders to work together to achieve the goal in the shortest possible time.
Lauding the academic odyssey of the University of Jammu, Prof. Dhar stressed the need for making academics and research more vibrant so that the students and scholars are placed in good stead to face the competitive world with much more confidence and vigor.
Prof Dhar exuded confidence that every effort would be made to further improve the working of the institution with an avowed objective of benefiting the students and scholars.
The Vice Chancellor urged the heads of the various departments to focus on promoting research and innovations to prepare the younger generation to efficiently meet the requirements of the present and future market, besides being able to compete at the global level in various fields.
On this occasion, Prof. R. D. Sharma, former Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu was also felicitated by the Vice Chancellor for his distinguished services and immense contribution for the growth and development of the University, said the statement.