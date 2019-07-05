Work to roll out for Sgr, Jmu Metro projects

July 05, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

The government Thursday said the work on the Metro projects for Srinagar and Jammu cities would start soon and the task would be completed in four to five years.

Addressing a press conference, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta, said the work on building elevated light rail transit systems for Srinagar and Jammu cities would be completed in two phases.

Gupta said in first phase of Srinagar two corridors would be laid from HMT to Indra Nagar and Osmanabad to Hazuri Bagh. It would be 25 km stretch with 24 stations.

In phase two, two corridors will be laid from Indra Nagar to Pampore Bus Stand and Hazuribagh to Srinagar Airport. The second phase would cover 17.5 km with 14 stations.

Similarly in Jammu, in phase one, two corridors from Bantalab to Greater Kailash and Udheywala to Exhibition Ground would be built. It would cover 23 km with 23 stations.

In the second phase, corridors will be built from Greater Kailash to Bari Brahamana Railway Station and Exhibition Ground to Satwari Chowk to Airport. It would be of 20.5 km with 17 stations. Each station would be at least of 1 km distance.

Gupta said the total cost of the project would be around Rs 8500 crore.

“The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) will complete the detailed project reports (DPRs) in next 15-20 days. After the DPRs, we need to have certain approvals from the state government and the Government of India,” he said. “The work will be completed in four to five years.”

In another development, Gupta said the government has constituted Metropolitan Development Region Authorities (MDRAs) which would provide an integrative framework for the purpose of planned development of Srinagar and Jammu regions.

Gupta said keeping in view the growing population over the past few decades, the State government which is conscious of the challenges in planned development of the Capital Regions of the State, has enacted the required legislations.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir Metropolitan Region Development Authorities Act, 2018 was enacted in December, 2018, and subsequently they have created two umbrella Authorities under the Act, namely, "Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority" and "Srinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority".

As per the approval, Srinagar Metropolitan region will cover the areas of districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian covering an approximate area of 2494.65 square kms.

Similarly, the Jammu Metropolitan region will cover the areas of districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur covering an area of 2216.58 square kms.

Gupta said authorities, would prepare an "Infrastructure development plan" which will be the guide for annual investments in creating infrastructure.

“In the next few years, the thrust of the annual plan will be to reduce the deficit on infrastructure — roads, water supply, sewerage, storm water drainage, public transportation including, light rails, e-buses and other amenities,” Gupta said.

“Besides infrastructure, these authorities, through a consultative exercise with the Police and the Municipal Corporations and Deputy Commissioners will formulate a comprehensive mobility management plan, for managing mobility in the region,” he said.

Gupta said the authorities will also develop satellite townships in Greater Jammu and Greater Srinagar.

“Million sq ft IT parks will also be developed in these townships,” Gupta said.

Apart from that, the government has also appointed Dr E. Sreedharan as Principal Advisor to Mass Rapid Transit Corporations (MRTCs).

MRTCs are the extended arms of the Metropolitan authorities, earlier constituted by the State government, and are there to supplement the efforts of these authorities in achieving their objectives of proper, orderly and rapid development of these areas and executing plans, projects and schemes especially related to Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) and Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS).