Work tirelessly to ensure peaceful conduct of upcoming election: DGP

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that public support is the strength of J&K Police in the fight against terrorism and the police must further its relations with the people.

According to the official spokesperson the DGP said, “People repose faith in the men in uniform and we have to ensure that common people do not suffer while we deal with the anti-social elements.”

The DGP was interacting with the police personnel at district police lines Pulwama and Awantipora during his one day visit.

He was accompanied by IGP Kashmir SP Pani and DIG South Kashmir Atul Kumar Goel.



The spokesperson said the DGP insisted that the police have to act tough against the offenders and at the same time have to ensure that law-abiding people are given due respect.

DGP also commended the efforts of the J&K Police and said that the force has gained professionalism and expertise in the fight against terrorism in the State.

“Talented and young officers are leading the force for maintaining law and order in the State,” the DGP said.

The spokesperson said that DGP Singh emphasized on the importance of discipline and commitment and advised the personnel to exhibit exemplary discipline and professionalism.

He directed the officers to organize more and more police public meetings saying that these meetings strengthen police public bond.

DGP said that because of the dedicated efforts of police the trend of youth getting lured to join militancy has considerably decreased and hoped that in future no one joins it.

DGP also appreciated the role of officers of these districts for leading the men under their command effectively. DGP emphasized upon the personnel to work with team spirit and achieve the desired goal of lasting peace in the State.



The DGP said, “Police is an important player in the democratic process and our responsibilities in the coming days will increase further as dates for the parliamentary elections have been announced.”

He said police has to work tirelessly to ensure peaceful conduct of the upcoming election.

“It has to be our primary responsibility to prepare conducive atmosphere on the ground so that people in large numbers take part in this democratic process without any fear,” DGP said.

Referring to the welfare of SPOs, the DGP said that in recent times various steps have been taken for the SPOs and said that in future more opportunities will be provided so that they continue their good work for the department and people of the State.

At Awantipora DGP along with IGP Kashmir, SP Awantipora Tahir Saleem and other senior officers paid floral tribute at the martyrs memorial.

At Pulwama DC Syed Abid Rashid, Superintendent of Police Chandan Kholi and other senior police officers of the district were present.