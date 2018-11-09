Work on Rs 75 Cr New Lal Ded Hospital Complex to start soon: CEO ERA

‘Base Isolation Technique to be used in building’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 08:
Chief Executive Officer, JKERA, Raghav Langer, today while reviewing the progress of work on critical infrastructure projects under Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) funded by World Bank directed JKPCC to immediately start work on reconstruction of the building complex of Lal Ded Hospital Srinagar for which an amount of Rs 75 crores has been sanctioned under health component of JTFRP.
Chief Executive Officer expressed displeasure on the non-start of work for this critical project even after a gap of more than two years. The new hospital complex at LD Hospital complex is to be built on ‘Base Isolation Technique’ which is earth quake proof and has been recommended by World Bank as the area falls under Seismic Zone V. Such an earth quake proof building is being built for the first time in J&K state.
General Manager (Central) JKPCC, Harkewal Singh informed CEO ERA that lot of time had to be utilized to finalize the structural drawings of this building based on novel concept. IIT Delhi and a US based consultancy firm are providing the consultancy services for the reconstruction of old hospital building that was damaged in the floods of 2014. Soil Investigation, Geo-Technical studies and Environmental Impact Assessment of the project are expected to be completed by the end of Nov.
CEO, ERA directed Director Technical, JTFRP to immediately get in touch with the World Bank and get their approval/comments on the building design and drawings already submitted by JKPCC to World Bank. New Lal Ded Hospital will be a six storey building comprising of Operation Theatres, Labour Rooms, General Wards, Auditorium, Library, Post-Operative Care etc.
The building block has been categorized as GREEN BUILDING and is being designed to achieve the performance based International design standards. The CEO directed JKPCC officials to begin the construction on the project by next month positively. The directions were also issued to the PMU officials to do monitoring of this already delayed project on daily basis.