Work for strengthening Wakf institutions: Advisor Ganai tells officials

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairs BOD meet of Muslim Wakf Board at Srinagar

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai on Thursday chaired board of directors meeting of Muslim Wakf Board—urging the officials to work for strengthening the wakf intuitions.

Addressing the meeting, Ganai, who is also chairman of the Muslim Wakf Board, Jammu and Kashmir, expressed his satisfaction over the functioning on the Board—impressing upon the members to work towards realization of its goals and the objectives.

He said that the Board was involved in the noble task of helping the needy and providing education to the poorer sections of the society.

“Wakf properties have great potential to generate resources for the development of the community assets and development of society,” Ganai said. “This can become possible only with the involvement of society and reinforcement of accountability at all levels in the Wakf-run institutions.”

“We as a society must come together and work for strengthening the Wakf institutions,” Ganai said. “We must ensure that Wakf administration and management bring transparency at all levels and generate more resources, which in turn can be used for the betterment of the people.”

Keeping in view the demands of the employees, the Board also enhanced the daily allowance (DA) of the staff. The Chairman stressed upon the employees of the Board to work with sincerity and dedication so that the Board is able to come upto the expectations of the people.

The chairman gave his approval to constitution of the different committees overseeing the assets, education and horticulture sectors.

He asked the Wakf administration to explore innovative ways to help Wakf management to work more efficiently.

Earlier, in the Board meeting, decisions with regard to enhancement of revenue, creation and better utilization of assets were taken.