Work for effective implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme: Atal Dulloo to officials

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairs meeting of executive committee of JK AYUSH Society

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo today directed officials to work for the effective implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme across the State.

In this regard, the Financial Commissioner chaired meeting of executive committee of Jammu and Kashmir State AYUSH Society (National AYUSH Mission) here at civil secretariat.

The meeting was also attended by Mission Director NHM, Bhupinder Kumar, Chief Executive Officer J&K SMPB, T. Rabi Kumar (IFS) Director ISM, Dr. Phuntsog Angchuk State Drug Controller, Lotika Khajuria, besides other senior officers of the Health Department.

The Financial Commissioner directed for effective implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme under National AYUSH Mission wherein 94 ISM dispensaries have been approved for upgradation as Health & Wellness Centres by Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India during 2019-20.

The Director ISM was directed to speed up the process of recruitment under NAM—therefore streamlining the procurement of AYUSH drugs, completion of construction work of four 50-Bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospitals under NAM on time bound manner.

The Financial Commissioner directed CEO J&K SMPB was also instructed for timely implementation of Medicinal Plants component in the State.