Work for diluting travel advisories on Kashmir: PHDCCI urges Govt

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar; Sep 21:
Kashmir chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) said travel advisories from many countries were affecting tourist influx to Kashmir badly.
PHDCCI Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya expressed concern over the travel advisory saying negative portrayal of Kashmir by the national media had damaged the tourism industry and travel advisories are compounding the problems.
He urged Ministry of Tourism to hold meeting embassies in India and convince them on lifting the advisories.
Chaya said despite turmoil in Kashmir valley, tourists were enjoying their holidays and no tourist was ever harmed.
“Kashmir is not the only state where there is a conflict. There are many places in the world but only Kashmir is made target.”
He said they have built a 24/7 Facilitation Centre for both domestic and foreign tourists.
“Tourists can call us anytime, we will extend our help.”
He appealed national media to put an end to the negative portrayal of Kashmir.
Notably, on Tuesday Director of state’s tourism department, Tasaduq Jeelani met Vice Consul at US Embassy at New Delhi Katrina Dix and discussed on improving communication ties with the embassy to facilitate American nationals facing any problem in J&K.
The cooperation would include facilitating American nationals for any emergency including death, disease, injury, loss of passport or any other issue faced by them while their stays in J&K.
During the meeting Jeelani assured full cooperation and assistance from the departments to the US nationals.
Jeelani also informed in the meeting that the department has been at the forefront in facilitating all the tourists irrespective of their nationality to make their holidays in Kashmir memorable and hassle-free.
Director Tourism had said the opening of communication channels would help in a comfortable stay of the tourists and ensure their safety.
While expressing his concerns over the travel advisories on their nationals, Jeelani made them aware about how tourists are freely enjoying their holidays in all parts of the state contrary to what is being projected in the media.
He said negative perception about Kashmir not being safe has impacted tourist flow to Kashmir and sought cooperation from the US embassy in diluting the advisories and removing such negative perceptions.