Wood-based industry to receive promotion boost

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

I&C dept mulls establishment of CFCs in handicrafts, sports goods, furniture

In order to promote the wood-based industry, Industries and Commerce Department is planning to set up Common Facilitation Centers for various sectors including handicrafts, sports goods and furniture items.

In this regard, Process-cum-Product Development Centre (PPDC) Meerut team also visited Kashmir for handholding support to MSMEs of the State.

The team also held a meeting with Director Industries & Commerce Kashmir and Joint Director Handicrafts Kashmir to chart our comprehensive plans for the promotion of wood-based industries in Kashmir.

During the meeting, the PPDC team from Meerut also emphasized on exporting bats manufactured in the valley besides establishing training centres.

Director Industries & Commerce Kashmir Mahmood A Shah assured ensured full support from his Department.

He said that there is need to give international exposure to the local entrepreneurs dealing with wood-based industry.

Joint Director Handicrafts Kashmir on the occasion stressed that there is a need for design intervention in tools used by artisans.

He said new tools need to be manufactured and provided to artisans dealing with wood-based industry.

Earlier, Assistant Director MSME apprised the team there is a lot of scope of improvement for wood-based industries in the valley.