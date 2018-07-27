Won’t tolerate ‘attacks’ on families of militants: LeT

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jul 26:
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Thursday said: “JK police should abstain from perperating brutalities on the family members of slain Mudasir Ahmed Bhat.”
In an e-mailed statement issued to KNS, LeT spokesman, Dr Abdullah Ghaznawi while quoting the outfit chief, Mahmood Shah said, “Such degraded servants of India have sold their soul and their lives to the devil for petty salaries. It is incidents like these that force us to take strong action.”
Shah said: “We are in the process of identification of the policemen involved in this act. They will be held accountable for the dishonor they did, hence will not be spared. We will make an example out of them.”
“We will never tolerate the brutality against the families of our militants. Such heinous crimes will have severe consequences for everyone involved,” he said.
Shah in his statement took responsibility for the grenades hurled on CRPF bunker at Zerpora, Bijbehara in Anantnag. “
He also paid tribute to the slain militants of Khadoni. (KNS)