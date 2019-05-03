About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Won’t join PDP again: Drabu

 Noted economist and former finance minister, Dr Haseeb Drabu, Thursday said that there is no question of returning back to People’s Democratic Party.
“I have resigned from the party and I am not going to join it back. I am not sure whether I will contest the elections or not,” he said.
He refuted the rumours that he was a BJP man in PDP. “Let those who accuse me of being a BJP man accuse. I don’t think such allegations deserve any reaction. I was assigned a role of negotiator by late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed with New Delhi when he assumed the power and I played that role competently,” Drabu told news agency CNS.
He credited Mehbooba Mufti for making PDP vibrant. “Mehbooba Mufti is known as mass leader because she worked on ground while her late father was a strategist and experienced leader. PDP was his idea,” he said.
While defending the implantation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Haseeb Drabu said that PDP failed to convey the message to the people that Jammu and Kashmir was the only state and this was the only Act that was introduced after passed by State Assembly otherwise all the Acts had been implemented in the state through Presidential Orders. “PDP failed to propagate this development. “We sent it for President’s approval only after it was passed by the Legislative Assembly.The resolution about GST was proposed only after preserving the state’s taxation powers, enshrined in the J&K Constitution. All necessary safeguards to section 5 of the J&K State Constitution have been ensured,” he said.
When asked shortly after the implementation of GST in Jammu and Kashmir, India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stated that the economic integration of J&K with India is complete now; Drabu said that it is the choice of a politician to make remarks. “
While talking about the suspension of Line of Control trade (LoC trade), Drabu said the reasons given by New Delhi for this are absurd and vague. “It has been suspended for the reasons that fake currency, drugs and arms are being traded. Doesn’t black money is being seized in other parts of India. Didn’t police seize black currency in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and other parts of India? Do we stop election process with these incidents? he questioned.
While responding to a question, Drabu said Article 35 A can’t be abrogated as the petitions against it have already been rejected twice by the Supreme Court of India.

Latest News

Former BJP activist injured after being shot at by gunmen in Tral

Former BJP activist injured after being shot at by gunmen in Tral

May 02 | Agencies
Restrictions imposed in Shopian district for one month

Restrictions imposed in Shopian district for one month

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Gurez, Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall, rain lashes other parts of Kash ...

Gurez, Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall, rain lashes other parts of Kash ...

May 02 | Agencies
Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Cong conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar

Cong conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

May 02 | Agencies
Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

May 02 | Umar Raina
BSNL launches

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fibre' broadband service in Pulwama

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Press freedom under serious threat from govts worldwide: IPI

Press freedom under serious threat from govts worldwide: IPI

May 02 | Press Trust of India
US signs over $1 billion missile contracts as it exits arms treaty: Re ...

US signs over $1 billion missile contracts as it exits arms treaty: Re ...

May 02 | Agencies
Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

May 02 | Press Trust of India
CBSE Class XII results announced

CBSE Class XII results announced

May 02 | RK Web News
Afghans call for ceasefire as huge peace summit wraps up

Afghans call for ceasefire as huge peace summit wraps up

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

May 02 | RK Online Desk
All members should abide by UN decision on Azhar: UN chief

All members should abide by UN decision on Azhar: UN chief

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Musharraf requests Pak court to postpone trial in treason case

Musharraf requests Pak court to postpone trial in treason case

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Why Imran wants Modi to continue as India

Why Imran wants Modi to continue as India's PM, asks Chidambaram

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

May 02 | RK Online Desk
Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch's Kerni sector

May 02 | Nazim Ali Manhas
India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

May 02 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

May 02 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Won’t join PDP again: Drabu

              

 Noted economist and former finance minister, Dr Haseeb Drabu, Thursday said that there is no question of returning back to People’s Democratic Party.
“I have resigned from the party and I am not going to join it back. I am not sure whether I will contest the elections or not,” he said.
He refuted the rumours that he was a BJP man in PDP. “Let those who accuse me of being a BJP man accuse. I don’t think such allegations deserve any reaction. I was assigned a role of negotiator by late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed with New Delhi when he assumed the power and I played that role competently,” Drabu told news agency CNS.
He credited Mehbooba Mufti for making PDP vibrant. “Mehbooba Mufti is known as mass leader because she worked on ground while her late father was a strategist and experienced leader. PDP was his idea,” he said.
While defending the implantation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Haseeb Drabu said that PDP failed to convey the message to the people that Jammu and Kashmir was the only state and this was the only Act that was introduced after passed by State Assembly otherwise all the Acts had been implemented in the state through Presidential Orders. “PDP failed to propagate this development. “We sent it for President’s approval only after it was passed by the Legislative Assembly.The resolution about GST was proposed only after preserving the state’s taxation powers, enshrined in the J&K Constitution. All necessary safeguards to section 5 of the J&K State Constitution have been ensured,” he said.
When asked shortly after the implementation of GST in Jammu and Kashmir, India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stated that the economic integration of J&K with India is complete now; Drabu said that it is the choice of a politician to make remarks. “
While talking about the suspension of Line of Control trade (LoC trade), Drabu said the reasons given by New Delhi for this are absurd and vague. “It has been suspended for the reasons that fake currency, drugs and arms are being traded. Doesn’t black money is being seized in other parts of India. Didn’t police seize black currency in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and other parts of India? Do we stop election process with these incidents? he questioned.
While responding to a question, Drabu said Article 35 A can’t be abrogated as the petitions against it have already been rejected twice by the Supreme Court of India.

News From Rising Kashmir

;