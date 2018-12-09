About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Won't hesitate from another surgical strike if the need arises: Army

Published at December 09, 2018


Press Trust of India

Dehradun

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Devraj Anbu has said the forces would not hesitate to launch another surgical strike against militants if the need arises to do so.

"The surgical strike on militant launchpads across the border was a show of strength by our armed forces and we won't hesitate to do it again if the enemy challenges us," Lt Gen Anbu said in reply to a question by reporters on the sidelines of the Indian Military Academy's Passing Out Parade (POP) in Dehradun on Saturday.

India had claimed to have conducted the surgical strike on September 29, 2016 across the Line of Control.

 

