Won’t give proxy parties a walkover in assembly polls: NC

Published at November 18, 2018 12:15 AM 0Comment(s)309views

People want NC to take lead in polls: Nasir Aslam


Srinagar:

 National Conference (NC) on Saturday said that the party won’t give proxy parties a walkover in the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the people want their party to take lead in the polls.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), NC provincial president, Nasir Aslam Wani said that the people want NC to take lead in the next assembly elections. “People aspire to see NC government once again in the state with an aim to ensure the safety of their rights,” he said.
He said that the party boycotted the recently held ULB and ongoing Panchayat polls as these elections were linked with Article 35-A case, currently subjudice in the top court of India. “We will surely not give a walkover to proxy parties in the next assembly polls here,” he said.
NC Provincial president further stated that the party will take every step, which would be in favour of the people here. He said that with the boycott by their party, the BJP has got some seats here but NC won’t give them a walkover like ULB polls.

