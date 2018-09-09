Won’t contest LA, LS polls if Art 35A not guarded: Farooq

‘Accession will end if JK’s special position tampered with’
• GoI’s Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat slogans all bogus
• Imran should move forward on talks, better relations with India
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sep 08:
National Conference (NC) President and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah Saturday said his party would not contest assembly and parliament polls if the special position of the State including Article 35-A was not guarded.
“You can bring in whoever you want in power in the State but NC won’t be a part of poll process till GoI clears its stand on Article 35-A,” Abdullah said addressing party leaders and workers at the 36th death anniversary of NC founder and former Prime Minister of Jammu Kashmir, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.
His statement comes close on the heels of his earlier statement on boycotting Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat polls.
Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘Hitler’, Abdullah said Modi announced ULB and Panchayat polls from Red Fort without taking anybody onboard.
“They didn’t take us onboard or ask us before announcing elections,” he said.
Abdullah said NC was not against elections but asked how any party could go to people to seek votes when everybody had apprehensions that Article 35-A would be revoked after ULB and Panchayat polls.
He said GoI wants political parties to jump on a sinking boat and if it sinks, they would lose nothing.
“GoI’s intentions aren’t good but elections and clandestine plans can’t go hand-in-hand,” the three-time chief minister said.
He said every section of society in Jammu Kashmir had expressed anger and resentment against any attack on Article 35-A.
Abdullah said National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s statement on J&K’s separate constitution being an aberration was equivalent to yet another “knife in the back of Kashmiri people”.
“I would like to tell him from this graveyard today that if the constitution of J&K is not right, then the accession of Jammu Kashmir to the Union of India is also null and void,” he said.
Abdullah said the hollow slogans of Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat and Jamhooriyat were all bogus and had not transcended on the ground in reality.
“If you really want Kashmir and its people, then stop attacking our special status on which we acceded,” he said.
The NC President said the Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party government in the State created a wedge between the people of Kashmir and Jammu divisions on religious lines which was now very difficult to bridge.
He said Article 370 was dented after Shiekh Abdullah’s arrest and the financial sovereignty of J&K was dented when the PDP-BJP government brought in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the State last year.
“Arun Jaitley himself said Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's dream has been fulfilled after PDP implemented GST here,” Abdullah said. “The counsel of the State in the Supreme Court defending Article 35-A under PDP-BJP government didn’t pitch for rejection of petitions but asked the court for taking the viewpoints of State government and GoI.”
He said they should instead have told the court that like earlier petitions, this one should also be rejected.
The former chief minister said today in India, Muslims, Dalits, Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes all were under threat, which was going to be disastrous for the country.
He said there would be no India left if the division on religious lines continues to be intensified.
“There will be no Hindu or Muslim because you (rightwing groups) will destroy India,” Abdullah said.
He said Muslims in India had never questioned the beliefs of Hindus which was what the Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi taught and stood for but the manner in which the media had been portraying Kashmir and Kashmiri people had led to growing animosity on religious basis.
“A void has been created by media between Muslims and Hindus in the rest of the country and also between the people of Kashmir and the other citizens in India,” the NC President said. “Kashmiris day in and day out are being projected as traitors.”
He said he would like to tell the Indian media that they were not the God of Kashmiri people and that Kashmiris would still earn their livelihood even if they continue with their propaganda of telling people not to visit Kashmir.
“The treatment meted out to Navjot Singh Sidhu by the media shows that there are elements in India that do not want relations between India-Pakistan to improve,” Abdullah said. “There are vested interests in both the countries, which don’t want peace in the two countries but for people of Jammu Kashmir, friendship between India and Pakistan is essential.”
He said there would never be peace in the State till India and Pakistan talk to each other.
“Kashmiri people will continue to die until India and Pakistan improve their relations,” the NC President said. “When former BJP Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, who was an astute Rashtriya Swayamasevak Sangh man, can go to Pakistan and announce that he wants friendship between the two nations, then why can’t the present government do it.”
He also appealed Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to move forward on talks and betterment of relations with India.
Abdullah said Kashmiri people needed to decide till when they would keep changing sides.
“We rejected the two-nation theory but today we are on both the sides,” he said. “Kashmiri people can’t take money from one side and use it against the other which they already have sided with.”