Won't allow non-sports activities in sports infrastructure: Governor

June 13, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Jammu Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik Wednesday said that they won't allow any non-sports activities in Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Srinagar.

Addressing a press conference at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre ( SKICC), Malik said that they will stop holding exhibitions in sports stadiums.

“We will stop holding non-sports functions in sports Stadiums especially in the only Indoor Sports Complex in Srinagar and the facility will be meant for holding only sports activities now onwards,” he said.

The Governor said it after answering a question from journalists regarding the misuse of sports facility by government. Rising Kashmir had also carried a news story on Wednesday, 12 June 2019, on the issue.

The sports persons appreciated the decision and said that it will benefit the sports as well as players if implemented.

Earlier, J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC) has allowed the misuse of the facility for promotional music event, Kaavish being organized by Central Reserve Police Force Kashmir, OPS Sector (CRPF) on Sunday and another expo of admissions in various professional courses outside the country organized by Counselor Magazine from Tuesday to Wednesday, while depriving sports persons of practice sessions.

The netizens had also expressed their dismay and anguish over the conduct of non-sports activities in sports infrastructure at the cost of sports activities including coaching camps.

One of the tweeples, Zahid Ahmad Wani, has wrote on his Twitter handle @zahidwani123, “It is very unfortunate that indoor stadium Srinagar is used for non sports activities. Indoor complex is for sporting events and not for cultural extravaganzas kindly stop this negative aptitude and attitude in the interest of players.”

Another tweeple, Mansoor Shayir, @mansoorshayir, has wrote that days are not far when it will be used for marriage parties and rasm e chahrum gathering (sic). A senior journalist of Kashmir Inayat Jahangir also expressed his anguish and took to Twitter.

“Minister @KirenRijiju, this is what happens to the only indoor sports facility in Srinagar where around 500 sportspersons practice every day,” Jahangir wrote it on twitter.

“Dear @crpf_srinagar, this initiative of yours could've been held at Tagore Hall or SKICC as well. Why vandalise the already-dilapidated Indoor Stadium?,” he wrote it in another tweet.