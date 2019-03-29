Won’t allow NIA to intimidate Kashmiris: Omar

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘In power will waive off cases against youth’

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Thursday said the party would not allow NIA to intimidate Kashmiris and after coming to power would waive off cases against the Kashmiri youth.

Addressing a party campaign rally at Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Omar while referring to the intimidation of the Kashmiri youth said, “Today thousands of youth are fighting cases that have been slashed on them since 2016. Thousands of our youth are languishing in jails. Mehbooba Mufti is shedding crocodile tears over them. It was she who brought NIA to Kashmir, who unleashed torments on people.”

The former chief minister said, “We won’t allow NIA to intimidate Kashmiris. In my tenure, NIA was only used once, that too to save the life of Liyaqat, a local. Under the then announced rehabilitation policy, he was on his way to return home via Nepal with his family from Pakistan. However, he was arrested on the Indo-Nepal border. Authorities were mulling to send him to Tihar jail. His family members called upon me. I discussed the case with the then Home Minister. I requested him to employ an organization that was not politically used against people. Eventually in a matter of two months Liyaqat was released and reunited with his family. Once in power we will review the cases on youth; we will stop waiving off cases on innocent youth. We will ensure that undue intimidation of our youth is not done by NIA. We will also put an end to PSA.”

The Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) returnee, Liyaqat, was part of the crowd listening to Omar’s address.

He said the forthcoming elections were significant as they would decide the future course of action on Article 370 and Article 35-A saying that besides ensuring its protection within and outside the courts, NC would not allow NIA to intimidate innocent Kashmiris.

Omar said the forthcoming polls would be significant because it would decide the recourse of Jammu Kashmir vis-à-vis development, youth employment and other issues that the State is facing.

“The very special character of our State is facing overt as well as covert threats. These elections provide us with a good opportunity to send resourceful and capable people to country’s highest house who can forcefully work for preserving State’s special status,” he said.

Making a passionate appeal to people, the former chief minister said, “But for God’s sake don’t allow such forces to make inroads into the State as are inimical to the special status of our State. Such forces and their cronies should not be allowed to fiddle with our identity. And now it is up to the people, to show them their right place,” the former chief minister said.

Referring to the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, he said, “These days you must be seeing political outfits of various hues and colours coming to you, these people persuade you by saying that they will protect the special status of our State. However, their affirmations don’t stand any ground because when in power these people never raised any voice for the protection of the special provision guarding the status of our State. Although they raised their voice but that wasn’t for the State and its interests, they raised their voices forgetting plush portfolios and berths.”

Omar said same was the case with PDP.

“The PDP president has on record said that she essentially hobnobbed with BJP just to save her party from disintegration. How can these people be entrusted with putting up a strong front? Can these people be responsible with the charge of protecting our identity, given the fact that they on no account put up the case of our state strongly before their coalition partner BJP,” he said.

“They hunkered down for the sake of power and chair, not to talk of preserving what was left of our autonomy; PDP implemented the NFSA, GST, SARFAESI. The BJP-PDP combine severely put to distress the ordinary populace of the state. People are hankering for ration and other edibles. The food security bill has hit thousands of families across the state. During my stint as Chief Minister I didn’t allow implementation of national food security act, and GST. But PDP took no time to implement it; can they be trusted again now,” the NC Vice President said.

Omar said his government was able to keep youth of the State distant from gun.

“Today we see scholars, employed youth picking up guns. This is this situation that propped up ever since late Mufti Sb hobnobbed with BJP. Irony is that they have not a speck of remorse for what they unleashed on people. Contrary to it PDP president mocked the misery of people by her ‘milk and toffee’ remarks. She was one who barefacedly said that the guns of the forces are not for mere display but action,” adding, “We have already paid heavily for her mistakes. She canvassed all along during the 2014 elections to keep BJP out, but what followed is history, the ramifications of which we still encounter. The countless miseries will take years to heal,” he said.

The former chief minister said, “Now she is again up to the same gimmickry, she masters; this time we should not fall prey to her theatrics, we have already paid heavily for her gimmickry and tomfoolery. I caution you, if this time we fall prey to her political tears we have to pay the price for it with our blood.”

Referring to the developmental works undertaken by the NC-led government during its stint in power, he said, “We invested in the tourist infrastructure of Lolab. The development authority of Lolab was instituted in our tenure. When in government we augmented the infrastructure of Lolab, it was in our tenure that many vital protects came up in Lolab. But the PDP government wasn’t able to carry forward the momentum of our development agenda.”

Omar rebuffed allegations of speaking on the lines of Hurriyat.

“On the contrary, it’s BJP which is saying one thing in Delhi and second in Srinagar. In Delhi they impede elections to Assembly when in Srinagar Ram Madhav pitches for elections. If they aren’t able to conduct elections, then they should make it public that they have destroyed the situation to an extent that Assembly elections cannot be conducted,” he said.

NC’s candidate for Baramulla parliamentary constituency, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Provincial spokesperson Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leaders Shariefuddin Shariq, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Salamuddin Bajad also addressed the gathering.