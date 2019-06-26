Won’t allow communal forces to vitiate atmosphere: Mir

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Congress state president, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Tuesday said that the party won’t allow the communal forces to vitiate the atmosphere of peace in India and the state.

In a statement which was issued after the meeting of ex-Ministers and ex-legislators to “debate and discuss the socio-political scenario.”

The party also held detailed discussions over the organization affairs and activities in the state emphasizing that the leadership should further strengthen the party at grass roots level. The meeting was presided over by Mir

Those who attended the meeting include senior party leaders Peerzada Mohd Sayeed, Taj Mohi U Din, Gulam Nabi Monga, Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, Usman Majeed, Mohd Amin Bhat, Shoiab Nabi Lone, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Syed Bashir, Abdul Rehman Dar and others.

Mir said that the Congress party is in a vibrant situation in all the three regions and is fully capable to overcome the challenges and strong enough to defeat the forces inimical to peace and stability in the country and state.

He said Congress will ensure defeat of divisive and “fascist forces, which are hell bent upon to divide the people on regional and religious lines to serve their vested interests.”

“We have always strengthened the secularism and unity in the country, state and will continue to unite the people,” Mir said.

He said that the Congress party is committed to safeguard the secular fabric in the country and “won’t allow communal forces to vitiate the atmosphere of harmony and peace in the country and state.”

He said Congress is the only unifying force in India and the state as it believes in uniting the people and will continue to work as a bridge between the communities in the country and State.

In the meeting the party also finalized the district wise and constituency wise party conventions which will be organized across Kashmir valley.