Won’t allow commercial complexes at the cost of wetlands: GCC

Civil society group lashes out at Mattu
Srinagar:
Prominent civil society group—Group of Concerned Citizens, Jammu and Kahsmir—on Saturday said that society won’t allow commercial complexes at the cost of wetlands in summer capital Srinagar.
In a statement issued here, GCC have expressed strong disapproval on the recent statement by the newly elected Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattoo—downplaying the importance of wetlands in our ecosystem.
“His (Junaid Mattu) reflects a poor understanding of his role as Mayor—primary aspect whereof, is maintenance of a delicate balance between the development of the city and the preservation of ecology and environment, in accordance with the city master plan,” a statement issued here said. “Humankind cannot claim to have an absolute right over the city resources, at the cost of and to the detriment of other species.” The group said that Mattu would be well advised to acquaint himself with the contents of the Ramsar Convention, an international treaty to which India is a signatory, and which provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources, and stopping the encroachment and loss of wetlands.
The GCC, while endorsing the public sentiment putting Jammu and Kashmir Bank on a high pedestal in the economic horizon, has exhorted the Bank administration to promote complete transparency in Bank recruitment and its all day to day affairs, on its own.
The Group has asked the Bank to agree to be amenable to RTI Act so that all its affairs are open and transparent. The Group has demanded that, as a first step towards transparency, the Bank must immediately make public, the names of all the major defaulters, who together constitute, nearly rupees 6000 crore, of its NPAs.