Won’t allow any changes in JK’s demography: Farooq

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said the party won’t allow any changes in the demography of the state, saying that any attempt to dilute the unique identity of the state will be resisted.

Party president while addressing party functionaries, workers at Saloora Ganderbal said the unique character of the state has been a scorn in the eyes of those forces that are inimical to the very identity and integrity of our state. “There are forces whose sole agenda is to dilute the very pluralistic fabric of our state. It was PDP that allowed the fascists to make inroads in our state. Unfortunately such forces as are inimical to the identity of our state are using local henchmen to pursue their agenda. The mushrooming of political outfits in the valley is also suggestive of the nefarious agenda of such forces as want to demean and divide the voice of the people particularly the Muslims,” he said adding, “Unfortunately no powerful Muslim voice was allowed to surface on the political landscape of India, what is happening in Kashmir cannot be singled out. Sher e Kashmir had prophesized that after his death, the one man political out fits will be propped up in the every nook and corner of the state. The main agenda of the right wing extremists is to eliminate the powerful voice of the Muslims in the state.”

Party president said the people of the state have to make a choice now. “On one hand we have NC that has historically lent sacrifices for the protection of the identity of the state. And on the other hand we have contemporary Bakshi’s and Sadiq’s who are adding colors to the nefarious designs of the forces as are inimical to our state. The need of the hour requires us to show unity. We should not let ourselves get overwhelmed by the prejudices of cast, creed, sect etc,” he said adding, “Today the people of the state have to vote for securing our identity and integrity in the ensuing assembly elections. Our vote will make difference. Each vote matters, and any boycott will aggravate the problems our state is beset with. In the coming elections, people of the state have to reveal how passionate they are about their unique identity. In these difficult times we should repose our trust in Almighty. Only He will salvage us from the tumultuous times we are going through.”

Among others party’s general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, political advisor to president Mushtaq Guroo were also present on the occasion.