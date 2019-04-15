Won't allow Abdullahs, Muftis to divide India: Modi

April 15, 2019 | Press Trust of India

‘NC-PDP-Cong coalition highly impure’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday slammed the Abdullahs and Muftis, saying the two families “ruined” three generations of Jammu Kashmir and promised that he would not allow them to “divide” India.

Addressing a public gathering in Kathua, Modi said the people of J&K cannot be kept hostage or bounded labourers to some “handful of people”.

The prime minister was referring to NC leader Omar Abdullah’s demand for a separate prime minister for Jammu Kashmir and Mehbooba Mufti's remark that abrogation of Article 370 could lead to J&K becoming free from India.

“The Abdullah and Mufti families have “ruined” three generations in the State. They laid seize to the State for three generations. For the better future of the State, they need to be voted out,” he said. “The bright future of Jammu and Kashmir can be ensured only after their departure. They can bring their entire clan into the field, can abuse Modi as much as they want but they won't be able to divide this nation.”

Campaigning for Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh, who is seeking re-election from Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, he said people in Jammu Kashmir voted in large numbers in the first phase of polls and “rattled” militant leaders, opportunists and demoralised the "mahamilavat" alliance.

“You have proven the strength of democracy in India, in the first phase of elections,” Modi said.

Lashing out at the Congress, he said, “Congress had been infected with germs. The grand old party's manifesto promises that AFSPA will be removed from the State if they come to power to demoralise the security forces. Can a patriot speak like this? Shouldn't our security forces have a safety net. Days have gone when threats used to cow down the Government of India. This is new India, which will enter (into Pakistan) to kill militants and expose their supporters too. You are not choosing just an MP, but it is your veto on new strategy and new policy of this nation.

Terming the Congress, the NC and the PDP a “highly impure coalition”, Modi said that day in and day out they (NC and PDP) are threatening to sever J&K from India.

“They threaten of bloodshed... of a separate Prime Minister," he said.

Taking a dig at them, he said Pakistan was also threatening us with nuclear (power)?

“Has steam of that nuclear threat fizzled out," he said.

Modi said they (NC and PDP) “are also threatening us with do pradhan (two PMs, one each in J&K and India). I want to make clear to them once for all that they have not got Jammu Kashmir as inheritance in writing. J&K is integral part of India.”

He referred to late B R Ambedkar's speech in Punjab in which he had said that "(political) dynasty" is enemy of democracy and called for voting against the dynastic politics.

Modi said every child in Kashmir, Leh and Jammu was an Indian.

"The citizens of this State cannot be kept hostage or bounded labourers to some handful of people. It is on this soil where Shyama Prasad Mukherjee unfurled the tricolour and had then rejected the ideology of 'two constitutions, two PMs and two flags' and his ideals are a 'sacred paper' to BJP. Nobody can erase it," he said.

Modi said that this Chowkidaar was committed to it and would stand firm on it.

"Modi will stand like a wall before the dynastic families of J&K supported by Congress. They are like occupants of this land for the past three generations. But Modi neither fears nor can be threaten by any one," he said.

Referring to doubts raised by the Congress on the 2016 surgical strikes and IAF strikes in Balakot, he charged that Congress had never trusted the Indian armed forces.

“For the Congress, the Army is only a way of earning money,” Modi said.