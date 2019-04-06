Won't accept repeal of Article 370: Pakistan

April 06, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Islamabad will never accept India repealing Article 370 of its Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal has said.

He made the remark in his weekly press briefing on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported.

"Pakistan will never accept the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution... Kashmiri people will also not allow this to happen ever.

"Besides violating the rights of Kashmiris, it will also contravene relevant UNSC (UN Security Council) Resolutions," Faisal said while replying to a question.