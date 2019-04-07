Won’t accept abrogation of Article 370 in JK: Pak

April 07, 2019 | Sajjad Hussain

Pakistan has said that it will not accept the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it would be a violation of UN resolutions.

The Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and restricts the applicability of various provisions of Indian Constitution by "curtailing" the power of Parliament to make laws on subjects which fall under the Union and Concurrent lists.

Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesman Mohammad Faisal, while addressing the media in Islamabad, said abrogation of Article 370 in J&K will be in violation of the UN resolutions.

"The abrogation of Article 370 of Indian constitution is violation of UN resolutions. We will not accept it under any circumstances and the Kashmiris will also not accept it,” he said.