Women’s Police Station inaugurated in Kupwara

September 13:
SP Kupwara Shriram Ambarkar-IPS on Wednesday inaugurated newly constructed Women’s Police Station at Zangli Kupwara.
The Police Station is served by all female staff and shall deal all women related crime cases of district Kupwara including Handwara area.
On the occasion, SP Kupwara said the endeavor of Police is to provide speedy justice to woman folk of the area. He also briefed the staff to work with dedication and sincerity with the aim to provide gender justice to women folk of the district.