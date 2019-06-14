Women’s hockey tourney begins at KU

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A colourful opening ceremony of inaugural 7-a-side women’s hockey tournament 2019 (North Zone) was held at Kashmir university ground.

Registrar, KU Prof. Nissar Ahmad Mir was the Chief guest. Principal Khalsa College Amritsar Dr. Kawaljeet Singh, Chairman Sports Committee KU Prof. BA Khan, Coordinator Sports, KU Dr. Nissar Ahmad Khan, Principal Physical Education, Ganderbal Dr. Hartej Singh graced the occasion.

All the 14 teams were present out of which seven are from outside state.

The tournament is organised by Kashmir Hockey Academy (KHA) in collaboration with Directorate Of Physical Education and Sports and State Sports Council.

Ravinder Pal Singh who is tournament director informed that this tournament will be played in knock out and league phases.

He said the tournament is being organised in the loving memory of S. Paramjit Singh who was a Sr. Hockey Coach at University of Kashmir.

He said that this is a start to boost women’s hockey and such tournaments will be organised in future also.

The local players who are participating in the tournament said they are very happy with the initiative taken by KHA and they will get a good experience from the players who have come from outside the state.

The players who participate in the tournament said that they are very much satisfied with the arrangements and the playing conditions of the valley.

They also said that tournaments like this will send a positive message of Kashmir throughout India.