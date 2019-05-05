Women’s hockey tournament held

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Women’s College Srinagar lifted the 7-a-side hockey tournament defeating Mallinson Girls School by 1-0.

Commissioner Secretary Youth Services & Sports Sarmad Hafeez was the chief guest on the occasion. The tournament was organised by Kashmir Hockey Academy and Sponsored by Greenend Corps in collaboration with Women’s college MA Road.

Hafeez appreciated the efforts of Kashmir Hockey Academy and desired that more corporate sectors come up and support the game.

He also announced that 5 Astor turfs will be developed in Kashmir valley. He said inter school, inter college and inter district tournaments will be organised.