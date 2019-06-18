Women’s hockey tournament concludes

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Final match of Inaugural 7-a-side women’s hockey tournament 2019 (North Zone) was played at Kashmir university ground between Khalsa Academy (B) Amritsar and Steel Plant Board Delhi in which Khalsa Academy (B) won by 3-1 goals. In this match player of the match was given to Narinder Kaur.

Later on closing ceremony of the tournament took place and the awards were distributed among the winners, runners up and the first runner up teams.

Other than trophies cash award of Rs 15000 was given to winners Khalsa Academy (B), Rs 10000 to runners up Steel Plant Board and Rs 5000 to the first runner up Khalsa Academy (A).

Also player of the tournament was given to Amanpreet Kaur of Khalsa Academy (B). While emerging team award was given to DAV School Ludhiana.

On this occasion S. Jaipal Singh (KAS) member public service commission was the Chief guest and Prof. Nissar Ahmad Mir (Registrar, KU) was guest of honour. Dr. Hartej Singh (Principal Physical Education, Ganderbal), Dr Nissar Ahmad Khan (Coordinator Physical Education, KU) and other esteemed dignitaries also graced the occasion.

In this tournament total 14 teams participated out of which 7 teams were from outside state. The tournament was organised by Kashmir Hockey Academy (KHA) in collaboration with directorate of physical education Kashmir University & state sports council.