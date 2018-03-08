Women‘s group expresses anguish over delay in investigation, politicization of crime

Rising Kashmir KashmirSrinagar:
A group of eminent women from various fields Wednesday expressed anguish and concern over the “unjustifiable” delay in investigation and “excessive” politicization of abduction, rape and murder of an eight-year-old Bakerwal girl, Asifa in Rassana village, Hiranagar, Kathua district in Jammu.
“We are equally concerned over the excessive politicization and communalization of an incident which is clearly one of sexual exploitation, sexual brutality and murder. We are also concerned over the brazen manner in which ultra-nationalistic discourse is being used to counter the campaigns for justice and shield the culprits,” said women’s group in a joint statement.
Asifa’s body was found in the forests of Rassana on January 17, a week after she went missing.
The activists said that victim’s body bore torture marks and she had been raped before she was killed.
“It need not be elaborated that Asifa belonged to the marginalized and downtrodden nomadic tribe whose vulnerability and victimization is well recorded.”
They said there has been a deliberate attempt by a section from within the government to thwart the process of investigations in the case, right from the time of her disappearance.
“News reports have pointed out the reluctance of the police to lodge a missing report and begin a manhunt to trace the girl. Even after her body was recovered, the necessary process of investigation including collection of evidence and recording of statements was not adequately done,” activists said.
They said, instead, victim’s family and those campaigning for justice have been constantly harassed and intimidated.
The case was first entrusted for investigation to Special Investigating Team (SIT) of police but was later handed over to Crime Branch (CB), which is presently probing the case. A minor boy and two SPOs were arrested as prime suspects.
“The investigations are not making much headway. While the CB is following the legal procedure, the pace of work is being obstructed by the pitch of communalization and politicization. Any attempt to shift the case to any other investigating agency at this juncture would further hamper the investigations and we fear that this may be done with a design to shield and protect the guilty,” statement said.
They said there is a deliberate attempt to “hush up” the case by building up a communal narrative around the heinous crime and its investigations.
“Shockingly, the vested interests trying to sabotage the investigations through the communalization of the crime and its politicization do not only include a fringe right wing group but also two sitting senior ministers in the PDP-BJP ruling alliance. Such a situation has further encouraged other political groups to counter the narrative not from the victim’s perspective but for petty political goals and for fuelling the communal discourse,” they said and called upon political groups to end politicization and communalization of the crime and stop harassment of victim’s family.
The women who singed the statement included Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor Kashmir Times; Nighat Shafi Pandit, Founder-Chairperson of HELP Foundation; Neerja Mattoo, Writer and Educationist (Retd. College Principal); Shehla Rashid Shora, Former Vice President JNU Students Union; Nitasha Kaul, Academic, Writer and Poet; Pawan Bali, Journalist, Mandeep Reen, Advocate J& K High Court; Nyla Ali Khan, Writer and Visiting Professor at the University of Oklahoma; Qurat-ul-Ain, Writer And Activist, Mantasha Binti Rashid, Scholar and Fulbright Fellow; Marvi Slathia, Research Scholar at JNU; Nusrat Andrabi, Educationist and Retired College Principal, Dr Syeda Afshana, Columnist and Faculty at MERC, and University of Kashmir, Ezabir Ali, Women Rights Activist.
They also demanded that government should ensure fair investigation and a fast track court trial so that justice can be dispensed.
