Women’s football tournament kicks off

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

In addition to the Annual League Football Tournament which is in progress nowadays, J&K Football Association has also started Women’s Football Tournament simultaneously at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground, Srinagar.

Twelve women’s teams are participating in the tournament.

Four matches were played on 3 August 2019 at Synthetic Turf TRC. Sports Officer at J&K State Sports Council Nusrat Ghazala was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

In the first match played Between DR AGM’s School and Legends School. AGM’s School defeated Legends School by two goals to one. Hibba Nissar and Farteen Shames scored for AGM’s and Yemberzal scored for Legends School.

In the second match Mallinsons Girls got a walkover against SFA Bandipora.

The third match was played between Presentation Convent and SFA Srinagar. SFA defeated Presentation Convent School by six to nil. Mehroosh scored a hat trick for SFA and Kahkasha, Sanan and Mehroosh scored one goal each. The fourth match was played between Bemina Girls Football Academy and SFA Sozeth girls football academy. The match ended in a goalless draw.