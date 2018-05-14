Women’s contribution in dev of society can’t be undermined: Gulzara Masoodi

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The prominent educationist and State Women’s Commission (SWC) member Gulzara Masoodi Sunday said that contribution of women in the development of society can never be undermined.
Masoodi in her statement said, “People including men and women equally participate and perform in all walks of life.”
She said that stereotype of women as weak and dependent individual exist no more as they have proven their mettle in all walks of life.
“Be it bureaucracy, entrepreneurship, judiciary, politics, sports, science and technology or any professional field, women have achieved meritorious distinctions,” she added.
“The mission and the mandate of our government are highly focused at empowering women by improving institutional support and safeguards to protect their rights. Different schemes and programs are meant to encourage and enhance their participation in developmental process. Such efforts will definitely help in uplifting the status of women and provide them space and opportunities to compete as well as contribute equally with men,” she added.
“Another welcome initiative undertaken by our Chief Minister is the exemption of property tax in favor of women’s will give new heights and identity to the status of women in our society. Such bold steps are really a need of hour for the upliftment of women in the present situation and really needs to be welcomed,” Masoodi added.