May 07, 2019 |

Three days before her term would have ended, former chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Women Nayeema Ahmad Mehjoor resigned, in June last year. Since then the commission has been headless and its brunt has to be borne by hundreds of helpless women who have to move from pillar to post to get their grievances resolved. Past records of the state also reveal a grim picture with many important bodies and commissions being rendered headless by the government. Although the former chairperson claimed that she made a big change in the ways the commission functioned during her three-year term, but like other commissions, the women’s commission has not made much of a progress while dealing with numerous cases from domestic violence to cases related to family matters including financial assistance that are meant for the needy women. Even today the functioning and affairs of the Commission for Women remain lesser known in the state with only a small section deriving benefits. In a state marred by conflict and violence, women are among the vulnerable sections who suffer the most because of few institutions that extend their help. Unfortunately, those bodies and departments receive much of the hype that require it the least. There are massive campaigns dedicated to even minor works done by bureaucracy, but there is hardly any promotion or advertising of the welfare schemes or other help that the commission provides to the women in the state. Although it can’t be said with certainty why the commissions remain headless, but the popular message is that the administration is waiting for an elected government to be in place in the state. However, it defies the logic as how the body is supposed to function to its needed capacity even for a short period with a head. Even if it does manage to operate at all, why has it been taken for granted that women beneficiaries are not going to suffer in the meantime. To make things worse the Commission has been instructed to vacate the premises, both at Bahu Plaza in Jammu and the Old Assembly Complex in Srinagar with immediate effect. It is time that the government takes a serious note of operating the commissions and bodies without a head. At the same time, the government must pay attention to the service extensions and merit and not make the bodies the ‘adjustment platforms’ for the ruling parties. For the interim period, a chairperson needs to be appointed and proper accommodation should be provided by the government.