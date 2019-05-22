Women’s college organises carom tournament

Department of Physical Education of GCW Road, MA Road Srinagar organised inter-mural carom tournament from May 9 to May 20, 2019.
The final match was played on May 20 between Red and Orange teams. In single matches, Red defeated Orange 2-0. In doubles Orange defeated Red in a close fight 2-1. At the conclusion of the tournament, the Convener and Sports Committee members appreciated the efforts of the players and distributed certificates among the winners.
