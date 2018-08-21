Women’s College organises 5-day trekking event

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Government College for Women, MA Road, Srinagar organised 5-day trekking programme at Gulmarg. The students trekked to different locations like Potato field farm, strawberry valley, Baba Reshi, Ningle Naala, Bhoota Pathri, Bada Bhoota, Khilan Marg and Alapathar.
During the trekking programme, the students learnt a lot about nature, had different experience and enjoyed the scenic beauty of various destinations.
The camp concluded with cultural activities and camp fire by the students.
All the students and staff reached safely back to the college.