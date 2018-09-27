Women's College Nawa Kadal lifts championship

Rising Kashmir News
Inter College Badminton (Men) Championship concluded on Wednesday at Women's College Nawakadal Srinagar. The tournament was organised by the Directorate of Physical Education & Sports, University of Kashmir. As many as 29 teams across the length and breadth of the valley affiliated colleges of the University took part in the championship. The final match of the tournament was played on Wednesday between Post Graduate (KU) and Women's College Nawa Kadal Srinagar, in which latter won by 2-1 .
In-charge Principal Women's College Nawakadal, Syed Zafar was chief guest on the occasion. While speaking at the occasion, he congratulated the teams for putting up the good show. He further highlighted the role of sports in building up the character and personality of an individual.
The prize distribution ceremony was held at the Badminton hall of the College. Medals and trophies were distributed among the winner up and runner up teams by Incharge Principal, Women's College Nawakadal.
Harbinder Singh, Senior coach, conducted the proceedings of the valedictory ceremony and also presented vote of thanks on behalf of the Director, Directorate of Physical Education & Sports, he thanked principal, Women's college Nawakadal Srinagar for their immense support in terms of badminton hall. He also thanked principals of all the colleges, Physical Directors, Staff of the Directorate and officials of the tournament for making the event a grand success.
The tournament was conducted under the supervision of Surjeet Kour, Sports Assistant.