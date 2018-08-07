Women's College MA Road lifts inter-college cricket tournament

Srinsgar:
The inter college cricket tournament for women started from 21st July 2018 in which 23 colleges participated. All matches were played in Kashmir University main campus. Besides colleges from central, north and south Kashmir also participated in the said tournament.
The final match was played on 4th August 2018 between Anantnag Women's College and Women's College M.A road Srinagar. Women's College M.A road won the toss and decided to field first.
Bowling first M.A Road bundled out Anantnag Women's College at the score of 86. Irfana took 3 wickets while Fozia and Nazia took one wicket each.In reply Women's College M.A Road achieved the target in the 9th over of the game. Fozia scored 21, Adfar 32 and Irfana 19 runs respectively. M.A Road won by 8 wickets and emerged as winners and Women College Anantnag as runner's up.
Director Physical Education and Sports, Professor Nisar Ahmad Rather, distributed prizes among the teams.He congratulated both teams for putting up strong performances throughout the tournament. He thanked Nodal Principal besides Principals of all colleges and staff of the Directorate for their cooperation in making this event a grand success.