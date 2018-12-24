Women vulnerable to spousal abandonment after diagnosis of serious illness

Srinagar, December 23:
Shafiqa Bano (name changed), a 36-year-old mother of two little children, was abandoned by her husband after she underwent the extensive spinal surgery.
She was left alone for being paralysed. “Spinal injury left me paralysed and after this trauma my husband dumped me making my life even more painful,” recalls Bano.
Before four-years, after her surgery, Bano was completely bedridden.
Her husband with whom she spent her 16-years of life did not even see her.
“After some months, my sister in law used to visit me and take my children to meet their father,” said Bano.
She was hopeful that her husband might accept her again for the welfare of their children.
But she said her world turned upside down when her husband married another woman and left her in agony. “My all hopes died, I felt betrayed. I started feeling like I am a burden for everyone. Instead of supporting me in my difficult times he got married to another woman,” recalls Bano with tears rolling down her cheeks.
Bano said her husband’s family used to visit her as they were also feeling bad. “With time my tears turned into a silence.”
Now, her kids live with their father as Bano believes she couldn’t give them a better life.
“I wanted my children to study well and become successful. I was already a burden for my parents. I did not want my children to suffer.”
Another woman, Gulshan (name changed), 29, a resident of the old city was diagnosed with a tumour in her right ovary.
She said her husband dumped her after she told him she had an emergency operation to remove a tumour from her Uterus.
Unlike Bano, Gulshan was lucky as she belonged to a financially sound family. Her parents got her operated in Delhi.
“I loved my husband but he left me alone whenever I needed him most,” she said.
She also said that her mother-in-law told her that this tumour would spread to his son. “I was pleading doctors to save my uterus because I knew my husband will divorce me if I can’t give him a child,” she said bursting into tears.
She was lucky enough that her uterus was saved by the doctors.
After some time, when her in-laws felt that she is fine and can bore a child in future. They took her back.
Like Bano and Gulshan, there are other women to have been abandoned by their husbands after being diagnosed with some ailments.
Most of these women suffer silently. There are many more cases of women in Kashmir whose husband abandoned them, remarried and refused to pay any money to support them financially.
According to the State Women's Commission, cases of domestic violence are on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir.
The commission has received 95 per cent women related matrimonial cases. The nature of the cases was Desertion, Divorce and Property.
In addition, Maintenance, harassment, custody of children, harassment at workplaces and recovery of belongings which falls under Desertion, Divorce and Property cases were the crimes reported against women.
In 2017, the state women's commission received 4,000 harassment complaints.
In 2016, 2,000 cases of domestic violence were registered in the valley. 2,000 more were registered in the four years before that.
The commission doesn't have figures of 2018, as it is non-functional after its chairperson stepped down from the post.