‘Women torchbearers of enlightened societies’

Mother's Pride celebrates International Women's day
Mother's Pride celebrates International Women's day
Srinagar:
Mother's Pride, Rajbagh, today celebrated International Women's day here where mothers of the children were invited to celebrate the day with their children.
The mothers and the children together participated in various activities along with the staff of the school.
A number of mothers and staff personal spoke on the occasion on how they can empower themselves in the society and can successfully run the society together with men.
They said that women are the torchbearers of the enlightened and forward looking societies as they upbringing children right from their birth to adults.
They said that it is the mothers with whom the children are most affectionate and by guiding the children in a right way since childhood, a vibrant and upright society can be formed.
They said that it is they mothers can inculcate right values of respecting women in the society and nations from the beginning of their laps.
Sudha Gupta, founder of Mother's Pride, had sent a personal video message for women which contained words of encouragement and empowerment for women.
She said that women have an important role to play in building upright and cultured societies as they raise children from their birth.
She said that mothers should lay thrust on educating their children at homes by guiding them and teaching them importance of education.
On the occasion, a number of children spoke and read poems praising mothers and women
0 Comment(s)