Women to get 20% jobs in Military Police: Sitharaman

AgenciesNew Delhi
Indian government has decided to induct women for the first time in Personnel Below Officer Rank, PBOR, role in Corps of Military Police.
In a tweet yesterday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, the women will be inducted in graded manner to eventually comprise 20 per cent of total Corps of Military Police.
She said, the decision to induct women in the military police will enhance their representation in the armed forces. Their role would range from probing rape and molestation cases to assisting the Army wherever required.
Currently, women are allowed in select areas such as medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering wings of the Indian Army.