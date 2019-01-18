Women stage protest at Rajouri Kadal, demand release of kin

Protesters seek intervention of President, Governor J&K
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 17:
Scores of families of Rajouri Kadal Wednesday staged a protest demanding the release of their jailed kin whom they said are being handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Shouting slogans against the administration, the protesters mostly women alleged that NIA has illegally detained their kin. The protestors also blocked the road.
Sameena Bano, whose brother has been arrested, told The Rising Kashmir that they are demanding justice. She alleged that both NIA and police have filed fabricated charges against her brother.
“My brother is innocent and is being fabricated in false cases,” Bano said. She said the families are moving from pillar to post for justice but nothing seems to be happening on ground.
Another resident Habibullah Khan said the youth were arrested over alleged militant links last year by the police and now police is likely to hand them over to Delhi based investigating agency.
Khan said the protesting families want justice and nothing else. NIA will frame them in some false cases, he alleged.
The protesters appealed President of India, and Governor Satya Pal Malik to look into the matter so that justice is delivered to the families.
Earlier, police has refuted the reports regarding the youth being handed over to NIA and has claimed that they are presently in the Judicial custody.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com